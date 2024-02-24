LA Angels 2024 Opening Day roster projection 1.0: Angels add starter before season
Here is a first look at projecting the Angels' 2024 Opening Day roster.
By Eric Cole
Angels Opening Day Projected Outfield
- Mike Trout
- Taylor Ward
- Mickey Moniak
- Aaron Hicks
- Jo Adell
The lack of depth the Angels have in the infield helps them here, as it means they don't have to make a decision on Jo Adell just yet; he is out of minor-league options. Having some outfield depth could also be helpful in the event that Taylor Ward still needs time to get back in game shape following his horrific facial injuries after getting hit by a pitch last year.
That said, if a decision were to be made right now, it is hard to see Adell sticking around. If the Angels had confidence that he could reach his lofty potential with them, they probably wouldn't have gone ahead and signed Aaron Hicks in the first place.
Angels Opening Day Projected Bench
Aside from carrying two outfielders from the above group (likely Adell and Hicks for now, unless Ward needs more time), as well as Thaiss as the backup catcher, the Angels will carry a utility infielder, with Michael Stefanic being the pretty clear choice following the trade of Trey Cabbage. Stefanic can play all over the dirt, and can hit a bit in a pinch as well.
Angels prospects who could make an impact later in 2024
- Jack Kochanowicz, RHP
- Kyren Paris, 2B/SS
- Jordyn Adams, OF
- Victor Mederos, RHP
Beyond Joyce and Schanuel, who are already projected to make the team out of camp here, the prospect with the biggest upside that could also see time with the Angels in 2023 is Jordyn Adams. His hit tool hasn't progressed the way many hoped it would when he was drafted in the first round back in 2018, he can absolutely fly and might be a Gold Glove defender in the outfield. If he can just hit a bit more, he's a useful big leaguer with crazy athletic upside.
Kyren Paris is another speedster who struggled in his first short look in the big leagues, but his bat isn't uninteresting and he will be under consideration for the utility infield spot this spring, along with Stefanic. Jack Kochanowicz has the look of a guy that is trying to blow hitters away, but is actually a groundball specialist who could end up as a fifth starter type.