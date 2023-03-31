3 biggest takeaways from the Angels Opening Day defeat
2) The Angels will not win games they don't score enough runs in
Look. The bullpen blowing this game was obviously disappointing, but Loup and Tepera shouldn't be getting all of the blame. This lineup HAS to do more. It is extremely hard to win games when you score jus
One run on five hits against an abysmal Athletics pitching staff? Really? Kyle Muller had an ERA over 5.00 in 12 appearances (11 starts) during his brief two-year career. He was the Opening Day starter because Oakland doesn't have good pitching. The Angels made him look good.
Muller allowed one run on four hits in five innings before the A's bullpen delivered four shutout innings giving up just one hit. The Angels did draw four walks which is good, but five hits and not a single extra-base hit is unacceptable.
These rough offensive games will happen, but the Angels offense has to produce for the team to win games. The only player who came through with a big hit all night was Logan O'Hoppe, the number nine hitter who had played in five MLB games heading into the day.
The top four of the order: Ward, Trout, Ohtani, Rendon combined for two hits in 13 at-bats. Trout especially hit some balls hard that found gloves but the Angels just need better.
We all knew about the potential issues this bullpen would have securing leads, but the offense and starting pitching were supposed to be good enough. Shohei was dominant on the mound, the offense has to do better for the Angels to win games.