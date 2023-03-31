3 biggest takeaways from the Angels Opening Day defeat
3) LA Angels SP Shohei Ohtani is shooting for his first Cy Young
We all know Shohei Ohtani is one of the best pitchers on planet earth. Only a select few have better stuff, and only a select few had better pitching seasons last season. For Ohtani to do this while still being one of the best hitters in the game still blows my mind.
Regardless, the game didn't start off great for the Japanese right-hander. Ohtani walked the first batter he faced and seemed to have trouble locating his sweeper.
It felt that he didn't have his best stuff or best command yet he completely shut down this Athletics lineup. I know that this lineup is not a good one, but they're still MLB players.
Six shutout innings allowing just two hits and striking out 10. He did walk three, but that was really the only blemish on his night.
If Ohtani is able to do this when he doesn't have his best command, it makes me so excited to see what he's going to do when he's on his game.