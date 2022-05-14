LA Angels: 3 hot starts that will last
No. 2 hot start that will last for LA Angels: Mike Trout
Mike Trout's performance this year has been off-the-charts good, as it always has been for the LA Angels. He's hitting .337/.462/.762 (1.188 OPS) this season.
That slugging percentage leads all of baseball, and each one of those numbers are career-highs except for his on-base percentage (which is just four points behind his career-high in 2021). Trout is on pace for 122 runs this season, and 44 homers to add to it.
He's made a total of one error defensively in these last three seasons, and is on MVP watch yet again this year. He has a 249 OPS+ to go along with a 246 wRC+. His 2.3 fWAR lines him up to be on pace for an 11.3 fWAR this season, which would be over a game higher than his previous career-high.
Trout continues to add to his GOAT case this year, which would only help the team. This is arguably the best Angels team he's played on, and there's no way he'll squander that opportunity.
Trouty has never slipped once in his career, and this year is certainly no exception. Expect him to keep being the player fans have come to know and love these past 11 years.