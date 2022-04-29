Mike Trout won't stop reminding everyone that he's the best player in the world
Coming into the season, everyone with a brain knew just how amazing LA Angels' center fielder Mike Trout is at his job. Some thought he was already washed for a weird reason nobody likely knows, but he was easily the best player in this game for the last 10 years, and of course that's now 11.
Shohei Ohtani was the best player last year, having the best season of all-time. He's likely to continue that success, and he's hot right now. While he is likely the best player as of this moment due to his elite abilities as not only a hitter, but a pitcher and base runner too, Trout still has earned his share of the 'best player in the world title' as well.
His consistency throughout his career has led to him being the best player of the last 11 seasons, and that consistency is keeping up yet again in year No. 11. Trout does not want anyone to forget his title, as some tried to before the season started. Never forget Chris Russo of MLB Network and ESPN not even including him in his top 5.
Mike Trout clearly wants his doubters to pay in this 2022 season.
Mike Trout is so far hitting .365/.476/.808 (1.284 OPS) for the LA Angels in his revenge tour season, and has already hit five home runs. It's wild when thinking about that, as well as the fact that he's also scored 14 runs on the year (all stats in article are as of before the last game of the Guardians series on April 28th) despite the Halos only having played 19 games.
To put it in perspective, Trout's OPS+ is currently 276. Remember that 100 is the average...His 270 wRC+ is also incredible, especially when remembering that 100 is the average...Sporting a 1.6 fWAR on the season, Trout is already back to making the impact he always has.
He's a leader in the clubhouse, he's a stud out there in center field, he responds to adversity perfectly, and he's the best player in baseball. Those four aspects of who Trout is have never changed, and this year has confirmed them even further.