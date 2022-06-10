LA Angels: 3 ideal long-term replacements for Joe Maddon
No. 1 ideal long-term replacement for LA Angels' Manager Joe Maddon: Joe Girardi
Joe Girardi would be the most proven candidate out there to replace Joe Maddon on the LA Angels. The only manager who is known to currently be available and potentially willing to take a job who has both a Manager of the Year award and a World Series Championship is Girardi.
It's hard to argue with that resume. Especially considering that while he did have a losing record in his most recent coaching stint (he was 132-141 with the Philadelphia Phillies), he still has a career 1,120-935 (.545) record in his 14 years of managing.
He's made the playoffs six times, and would arguably have another World Series title if not for the Houston Astros' 2017 to 2019 major cheating scandal. He certainly would have another pennant when he was with the Yankees in 2017.
While he was recently fired during the 2022 season, it's also true that Girardi was routinely never handed anywhere near adequate arms in the bullpen to work with in Philly. The timing is certainly not ideal, but there's not a ton for the Angels to choose from moving forward. Girardi at least has the resume of a good manager. Hopefully more candidates will become available as the season comes to a close so the Halos have many viable options.