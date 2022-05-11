LA Angels: 3 moments you can't miss from Reid Detmers' no-hitter
No. 1 moment you can't miss from Reid Detmers' no-hitter: The post-game interview
The post-game interview was the biggest can't-miss moment of Reid Detmers' no-hitter, but not even because of what Detmers had to say. Obviously, that was amazing, but that was only part of it. The rest was amazing due to the reaction from his teammates:
His Angels teammates wanted to experience this with Detmers. They not only were rooting for him on the mound, they not only were jumping all over him after the last out, but they were also as invested in that interview as the reporter doing it. It was important for them to share this moment with their guy.
The team chemistry from last year's Halos was awful. Half the team was always hurt, and those relationships were tough to build on with such a lack of continuity happening up and down the ballclub.
This year, it's a different story, and it's arguably the biggest reason the team is 21-11 and a game up on the second-place Astros in the AL West. The offense has stolen the show this season to an extent, but Detmers' performance certainly shined quite a bright light on the pitching staff. Welcomes to The Show, Reid Detmers.