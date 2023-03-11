3 Angels Opening Day roster decisions we'll be mad about
2. Angels fans will be mad that Tucker Davidson is the sixth starter
The sixth starter spot is an open competition for the Angels. It's one that I think most Angels fans (including myself) was filled by an external option. Someone like Michael Wacha, Johnny Cueto, or even Michael Lorenzen made sense as a veteran to round out a pretty young staff.
The Angels opted to leave that spot alone, and have it be decided in camp. The players I believe had a shot at it were Tucker Davidson, Jaime Barria, Griffin Canning, and Chase Silseth.
Davidson is out of options and has looked the best of the four. If he continues to pitch like this for the rest of spring, I don't see the Angels letting him go.
Angels fans got a bad introduction to Davidson last season as the southpaw struggled mightily as an Angel. His ERA approached 7.00 He walked nearly as many batters as he struck out. He allowed home runs at a high rate. There was nothing encouraging.
Angels fans have more to be encouraged about when looking at Davidson this spring, but Spring Training stats have very little meaning. He hasn't shown anything at the big league level, so I understand fans being frustrated if this is the guy the Angels choose to be the sixth starter.