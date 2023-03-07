3 surprise Angels players who've dominated early in Spring Training
The Los Angeles Angels have had a pretty good start to their spring, racking up six wins with four losses and one tie. They sit in fourth place in the Cactus League which doesn't matter, but shows that they've played some pretty good baseball.
The Angels have had plenty of their expected producers come through early on in the spring. Patrick Sandoval and Reid Detmers have combined to allow just two earned runs in 9.1 innings pitched with 14 strikeouts. Taylor Ward has four hits in 10 at-bats with four RBI. Hunter Renfroe has two home runs in just 11 at-bats including this mammoth shot.
While it's good to see players we expect to produce come through, the Angels have gotten some surprise performances as well. These three players have stood out thus far.
1) LA Angels infielder Kevin Padlo leads the team in extra-base hits
Kevin Padlo was signed by the Angels to a minor league deal after appearing in 13 MLB games for three different teams last season. The Angels are the sixth organization Padlo has been a part of, and he's looking to find a home. With a good start to his spring, Padlo sure is making a good impression.
The 26-year-old has five hits in 16 at-bats, four of which are doubles. Those four extra-base hits lead the club which is something no Angels fan would've predicted over a week into the spring.
Padlo has virtually no shot at an Opening Day roster spot because of the amount of infielders the Angels have, but he has the ability to play first, second, third, and both corner outfield spots.
If he continues to hit like this when the minor league season starts don't be surprised to see him potentially called up when the Angels need an infielder.