3 surprise Angels players who've dominated early in Spring Training
2. LA Angels pitcher Kolton Ingram has been dominant out of the bullpen
Kolton Ingram is a player the Angels protected as he became Rule 5 eligible this offseason, and that's looking like a great decision with how he's performed this spring.
Ingram has made four appearances for the Angels thus far and has completed three innings. In those innings he's racked up six strikeouts while allowing two singles and a walk. Ingram has not allowed a run.
Not giving up a run is nothing new to Ingram, a southpaw who pitched to a 2.57 ERA in 50 appearances for AA Rocket City last season. Ingram struck out 73 batters in 60.2 innings pitched (10.8 K/9) and looks like a potential bullpen arm that could help the Angels down the stretch of this season or next season at the latest.
Ingram is somewhat of a late bloomer as he's 26 years old but with a strong start to his minor league season, he could find his way with the club at some point. The Angels clearly believe in him since they protected him, and he's justified it thus far with how he's pitched.