3 surprise Angels players who've dominated early in Spring Training
3) LA Angels infielder Jake Lamb is among the team leaders in OPS
Like Padlo, Jake Lamb is with the Angels on a minor league deal. Unlike Padlo, Lamb does have some MLB success to look back on, as he hit 29 home runs in 2016 and followed that up with a 30-homer season and an all-star appearance.
Unfortunately since that all-star appearance Lamb has struggled mightily and has spent time with five different organizations, but Lamb has looked closer to that all-star version thus far this spring.
Lamb has four hits in 12 at-bats including a home run and a double. He's also drawn a walk. He's hit the ball incredibly hard and looks like a player the Angels could potentially use down the line.
His path to a roster spot is murky, as the Angels have depth at first and third, Lamb's primary positions. However, anyone who gives a good impression in the spring has a chance at some point, and Lamb has most certainly done that thus far.
It'll be interesting to see how Lamb in particular does with more playing time as the Angels deal with so many of their players going to the WBC.