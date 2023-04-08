Angels AA affiliate throws one of the craziest no-hitters you'll ever see
The Los Angeles Angels AA affiliate doesn't only have the best name, but it might've thrown the craziest no-hitter you'll ever see. The Rocket City Trash Pandas played the first of a day-night doubleheader today against the Chattanooga Lookouts, the AA affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.
The Rocket City roster is littered with recognizable Angels prospects. Zach Neto is on the team and led off at shortstop. Edgar Quero hit third. Other notable bats in the lineup include Kyren Paris and Jeremiah Jackson who we saw a lot of in Spring Training. The Lookouts have a high-end prospect of their own, with Noelvi Marte their starting shortstop. He was the big piece in the Luis Castillo trade.
The starting pitcher for the Trash Pandas was Coleman Crow, a right-hander who was a 28th-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft by the Angels but has looked pretty good in the minors.
Crow threw what was likely his best game as a member of the Angels organization, dealing six hitless innings, walking two and striking out six. He did not allow a run and threw 78 pitches.
While they got rid of this at the MLB level, there are still seven-inning games when there're doubleheaders in the minor leagues. This meant the Trash Pandas were one inning away from a no-hitter.
Ben Joyce came on for the ninth and was handed a 3-0 lead, trying to preserve the np-hitter. Unfortunately, Joyce lacked any sort of command and walked three of the first four batters he faced, throwing just four strikes in the process. After a strikeout, Joyce then walked another batter to force in a run. This cut the lead to 3-1, but the no-hitter was still intact.
The fireballing right-hander who was really close to cracking the Angels Opening Day roster then dotted a fastball on what appeared to be the outside corner but the home plate umpire said it was off the plate. The Lookouts batter then hit a fly ball to center field which looked like the final out of the day, but it was dropped by Jeremiah Jackson, and just like that they were down 4-3.
This pitch was the last one Joyce would throw, and Kolton Ingram would come into the game looking to hold the game at 4-3. Unfortunately, Ingram would hit three straight batters, walk one, and then hit another one all in succession. The inning would end at 7-3 Lookouts. They scored seven runs without recording a single hit.
The Trash Pandas would make it interesting, scoring two runs on an Edgar Quero single to cut it to 7-5, but they'd lose the game with that final score.
The Trash Pandas threw a no-hitter but lost the game allowing seven runs to cross without surrendering a single hit. Just astonishing stuff.