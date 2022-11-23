LA Angels: Ask me anything with Zach Rotman - 11/23
Ask me anything with Site Expert Zach Rotman - 11/23/22
Good morning LA Angels fans! If you haven't noticed, I've been the site expert at Halo Hangout for a little over a month and have been having a blast! I've been wanting to try different things since taking over and have gotten some inspiration from two people.
Josh Jacobs over at Redbird Rants came up with the idea of reacting to different trade rumors brought by you. You can see our version of it on our Twitter, be sure to give us your trade proposals!
Eric Cole at Tomahawk Take has been doing a weekly Q&A in the comment section about anything Atlanta Braves-related, baseball-related, or really anything you want to know! I think this is a great idea and is something I want to do consistently (whether it's weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly is TBD, it really depends on how this is received!)
Here are a couple of suggestions for how to proceed:
1. If you have multiple questions, be sure to number them to make it easier for me to respond to.
2. If you are referencing a specific topic be sure to link it so I know what you're talking about!
3. Feel free to respond to other people's comments as well. We'd love to have a running dialogue here.
4. Be kind and clean. Not everyone will agree about everything, and I encourage you to voice your opinions. Just refrain from name-calling or being disrespectful to me or anybody else in the comments.
I look forward to see what kinds of questions you have! Be sure to drop a comment below! Let's go Halos!