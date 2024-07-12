Breaking down Tyler Anderson's 2024 All-Star Season
By PJ Potter
Once again, Tyler Anderson has cashed in another All-Star season in the back-half of his career.
Entering his age-32 season in 2022, Anderson had never been named to the All-Star Game. But now, for the second time in three seasons, the left-hander is headed to the Midsummer Classic - and for the first time as an Angel.
This summer, Anderson has been one of the few shining players in Orange County, and he will be the only Angel to suit up at the All-Star Game. It is the first time since 2011 that Angels legend Mike Trout was not named an All-Star.
Through 18 starts (Anderson is scheduled to toss Friday just ahead of the break), he's bolstered a 2.81 ERA with 77 strikeouts in 112 innings. His earned run average and .209 batting average against are each sixth-best in the American League.
Jumping from an All-Star season with the Dodgers in 2022, to a rough first year with the Angels in 2023, Anderson is once again a top-end starter in the majors. How did he find his way back to A+ form?
Let's take a look at Anderson's pitches by the numbers.
LA Angels standout Tyler Anderson's pitches, broken down
Changeup
2022
2023
2024
.179 BAA
.238 BAA
.186 BAA 36.2% usage
Four-Seam Fastball
2022
2023
2024
.262 BAA
.301 BAA
.235 BAA
Cutter
2022
2023
2024
.213 BAA
.239 BAA
.203 BAA
Sinker
2022
2023
2024
.283 BAA
.360 BAA
.222 BAA
Anderson is known for having a solid changeup, so he's found slightly more opportunity to use it this season, which is paying off.
After a dismal effort with his fastball in 2023, Anderson has also elected for this pitch more often in 2024, seeing a dramatic plummet in hitter success when he rears back.
Going to the changeup-fastball more often has resulted in less usage in his cutter and sinker, but these numbers show that every pitch has been more effective based on the sequences he is mixing up in 2024.
Anderson's .290 wOBA (weighted on-base average) in 2024 is the second-best of his career, falling short only to his 2022 All-Star season (.271).
Last season, Anderson's wOBA was .345, marking the worst of his career when he pitches a full season.
Innings, Innings, & More Innings
Anderson's 112 IP is the eighth-most in the American League, and every pitcher ahead of him has registered at least one more start. The University of Oregon product has produced 170 or more innings in a season twice, and he's well on his way for a third campaign. He's never finished within the Top 10 in the league in his career in innings pitched, either.
In his most previous outing on July 6, the southpaw twirled eight innings while striking out 10 batters, which tied for a career-best. Anderson was able to fan the Cubs using all of his pitches in his second eight-inning effort this summer.
In 18 tries, Anderson has gone at least seven innings seven times, and lasted at least six innings in a dozen starts.
The Angels signed Anderson last season with the hopes of him replicating his 2022 campaign. It may have taken him a year to get acclimated to another Los Angeles team, but Anderson's path to All-Stardom has come back to surface.