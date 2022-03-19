LA Angels bring back discouraging utility player on Minor League deal
Kean Wong is back with the LA Angels organization on a Minor League deal with the club. He was invited to Big League camp with the Halos. The announcement was made on Wednesday, and Wong immediately made his presence felt in Tempe, almost losing his job immediately:
Of course, that's all jokes that he'd lose his job. Wong even joked about it too:
It is unclear, however, if Wong will get significant Big League looks during this upcoming regular season. Wong really struggled last year; hitting .167/.194/.233 (.427 OPS) with just a 16 OPS+ and three runs scored in 32 games. Those numbers weren't much better than his career numbers of a .167/.188/.218 (.405 OPS) line with a 10 OPS+ and five runs scored in 39 games.
Kean Wong's upside with the LA Angels lies in his defense.
Both with the LA Angels and the Tampa Bay Rays (the only two teams he's played with in his career), Kean Wong has gotten the job done defensively. He is yet to make an error in 29 games--recording an 100% fielding percentage (1.000). He's recorded two defensive runs saved in his career.
Wong's path to earning a roster spot will likely have to be through that defense and his versatility on D in that he can play second base, third base, and both corner outfield spots. If David Fletcher moves to short, Wong will likely be in contention for reps at second base. There aren't any Angels particularly strong over at that position, so if Wong can improve and develop his game, it wouldn't be outside the realm of possibility for his to see some time there.