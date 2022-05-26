LA Angels coaching staff breakdown
The LA Angels have one of the best managers in baseball. It's why many trust this staff and how they can not only maintain but also develop the best two players in baseball who they're lucky enough to have on their team.
It takes more than just a manager to take a baseball team to the promised land. Angels fans know this, as their manager held multiple positions other than interim manager in his first stint with the Halos--where he won a title.
While this article will get to him in a bit, it's first worth taking a look at who the team has behind him, working to sure up the product that Arte Moreno is expecting of this team.
LA Angels Third Base Coach: Phil Nevin
Phil Nevin is the LA Angels' third base coach. He was hired in this past offseason, coming from the New York Yankees where he held the same position for the past three seasons. Before that, he was the third base coach for the San Francisco Giants for the 2017 season.
He is a former Minor League Manager, managing the Reno Aces from 2014 to 2016. The Aces are the Triple-A team of the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. Before that, he was a Triple-A manager of the Toledo Mud Hens--the Detroit Tigers Triple-A affiliate.
It was not his first rodeo with Detroit's minor league system. He was actually the AA manager for that franchise's AA team; the Erie SeaWolves. He was their manager for the season before he managed the Mud Hens.