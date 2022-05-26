LA Angels coaching staff breakdown
LA Angels Pitching Coach: Matt Wise
Matt Wise has been the LA Angels Pitching Coach ever since the franchise tossed Mickey Callaway after sexual misconduct issues from him in the past. Wise inherited a tough situation, getting thrown into the fire just before the season as the investigation for Callaway was launched.
The pitching staff, however, did not regress despite having every reason to, and has drastically improved to start this season. That's correct, Wise was indeed brought back for 2022 without the interim tag. The Halos clearly seemed to have made the right decision, too.
The staff went from having a 4.69 ERA in 2021 to a 3.36 ERA. Their 1.100 WHIP is head and shoulders better from their 1.380 WHIP last season.
This is even with the Angels not re-signing one of their best starters from last season in Alex Cobb, and one of their top bullpen pitchers being out due to injury right now in Archie Bradley (he has just now come back from the injury). To be able to make these significant leaps after an offseason where there was a shortened spring training and MLB lockout affecting team operations is certainly nothing short of outstanding from Wise.