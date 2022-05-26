LA Angels coaching staff breakdown
LA Angels Bench Coach: Ray Montgomery
Ray Montgomery had been with the LA Angels before he was named the bench coach prior to this season. He was the Director of Player Personnel last year with the Halos. He had been the scouting director of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers prior to that. He was a former scout for the Brewers.
As a player, he was with the Astros for three years from 1996 to 1998. He was an outfielder for them. Interestingly, MLB Network and NY Post insider Jon Heyman has heard that Montgomery will be the manager of this team if the Angels decide to make a change:
"Folks are convinced that if the Angels make a change, the job would go to Ray Montgomery, the personable New Yorker (White Plains and Fordham) just elevated to his first coaching job as bench coach out of the front office," said Heyman.
The Angels, however, will only potentially be making a change if the team does not make the playoffs. With the team currently 27-17 and just a game out of first place in the AL West, it looks like the chances of missing the playoffs aren't the highest, though.