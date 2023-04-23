Angels depth chart: 2 players moving up and 2 moving down
The Los Angeles Angels depth chart took a hit before the season even began, as Jared Walsh, Max Stassi, and Griffin Canning began the year on the Injured List.
Now, we've seen an even more painful loss as Logan O'Hoppe is on the IL. The Angels have gotten home runs from both Chad Wallach and Matt Thaiss in consecutive games since the injury, but I think we all know those will be hard to come by until the Angels rookie is back.
Just 21 games into the season, the Angels depth chart looks different than we might've expected. Who's moving up and down?
LA Angels depth chart: Griffin Canning has earned a spot in the rotation
For much of Spring Training, it felt that the Angels sixth starter spot was going to come down to a battle between Griffin Canning and Tucker Davidson. Canning beginning the season on the IL gave Davidson the roster spot, but the Angels didn't need a sixth starter.
This meant Davidson would begin the season working out of the bullpen, and he was used the day before that sixth spot was needed. This opened a spot for Canning to return off of the Injured List and make a start against Washington.
Canning pitched pretty well against the Nats allowing two runs in five innings, and in his following start he allowed two runs in 5.1 innings in New York against the Yankees. Canning's only mistake that day was a meatball served to Aaron Judge. Other than that, the right-hander was quite good.
With how badly Jose Suarez has looked I wish the Angels would go with both Canning and Davidson in the back of the rotation, but even with Suarez getting starts, Canning has earned a full-time spot as a starter with his performance thus far.