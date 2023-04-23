Angels depth chart: 2 players moving up and 2 moving down
The Angels decided to promote Zach Neto to the majors after playing in just 44 minor league games. Since the promotion, Neto has been a fixture at shortstop as he's started every game the Angels have played.
Gio Urshela swinging the bat as well as he has this season meant he needed an everyday spot as well. The Angels have been using him most of the time at first base, and Gio has looked solid at the position, except for one error last night.
With Anthony Rendon at third, Neto at short, Urshela at first, and a combination of Brandon Drury and Luis Rengifo at second, playing time has completely dried up for Lamb.
The veteran infielder started two of the four games in Boston and recorded five hits in seven at-bats. This earned him a start in the first game of the Yankees series, but he struck out all three times that night and hasn't played in the four games since.
It's a shame since it looked like Lamb was starting to swing the bat a bit better, but the facts are impossible to deny. Lamb has lost playing time, and once Jared Walsh returns, he'll likely lose his roster spot, if not sooner.