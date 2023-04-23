Angels depth chart: 2 players moving up and 2 moving down
LA Angels depth chart: Andrew Wantz is going to earn more high-leverage opportunities
With Ryan Tepera on the Injured List, Andrew Wantz is undisputably the second-best right-handed reliever the Angels have in their bullpen. I'm of the belief that Wantz is better than Tepera already, but Phil Nevin hasn't agreed. With Tepera out, Wantz will earn more high-leverage opportunities, and deservingly so.
The Angels right-hander has made six appearances and has not allowed an earned run in ten innings of work. He's given up just three hits and one walk in those appearances while striking out 10 batters.
Wantz had an outstanding year in the Angels bullpen last season, and had a strong Spring Training to earn a roster spot. All he's done is continue to pitch well.
After Jose Quijada's recent implosion, it's easy to say Wantz has been the best performing Angel out of the bullpen. He hasn't jumped Carlos Estevez on the depth chart, but Wantz won't only be used when the Angels are down anymore.
Wantz had been pitching in lower leverage spots until recently, and i expect Wantz to start getting some opportunities in tight games where the Angels need a zero out of him.