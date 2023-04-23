Angels depth chart: 2 players moving up and 2 moving down
LA Angels depth chart: Aaron Loup is a mop-up man now
Aaron Loup's most recent appearance came in New York with the Angels trailing 8-3 in the bottom of the eighth. Even while pitching in his lowest leverage spot of the season, Loup allowed a run on three hits with a walk.
Things have not gone well at all for the southpaw in Anaheim. He had a rocky 2022 season, and this season got off to a brutal start with the blown game in Oakland. Since that implosion, Loup hasn't been Phil Nevin's top choice out of the lefties in the bullpen.
Loup is very clearly behind both Matt Moore and Quijada in the depth chart, and considering his recent usage, or lack thereof, Loup has really fallen out of favor.
Loup has appeared in one of the last five Angels games. The four he did not appear in were decided by three runs or fewer. The one he did appear in was that aforementioned rout at Yankee Stadium. This is while the Angels bullpen has been overworked and exhausted. Loup still can't find his way into games.
I hope he figures it out, as the Angels gave him a lot of money to be an important piece of this bullpen. It just hasn't happened yet.