LA Angels Double-A callup looks like seasoned vet in historical debut performance
When Chase Silseth was called up for the LA Angels from Double-A Rocket City to start for Anaheim on Friday, there were good vibes felt from the fanbase. Silseth had been absolutely KILLING it with the Trash Pandas this year, and if anyone was ready to make the move up, it was Silseth.
Silseth had started five games for the Double-A affiliate, and posted a 1.73 ERA and 0.846 WHIP. His 12.8 Ks per nine innings proved that his stuff was most certainly good enough to be given a shot with the Major League club.
That being said, it would be expected that Silseth put up rather pedestrian numbers in his first time playing against higher than AA competition, correct? Well, not to Silseth anyway. Silseth became just the second pitcher in Anaheim history to give up just one lone hit (or less) in 6+ innings of work in a Major League debut.
Chase Silseth allowed just three baserunners in his LA Angels debut--one hit and two walks.
Chase Silseth is the first pitcher in the LA Angels' famous pitcher-only draft in 2021 to come up to the Bigs for the club. He was the 11th-round selection out of the University of Arizona.
The whole idea of going pitchers-only with every single draft pick, which they literally did, was because they felt that somebody finally had to pan out. Taking 20 pitchers in a draft, at least a few have to pop.
They very well may have hit the jackpot with Silseth, as he's not only been lights out in his Minor League career but just made history in his first chance to do so in the Major Leagues. After the game, Angels Manager Joe Maddon alluded to the prioritization of pitching that he and the franchise have been making as of late:
After outings like Friday's, it's hard not to believe that this reputation very well could be regained. The Halos are a different beast this season, leaving that game just a half-game back of the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West, and owning a top three record in the American League at 22-12.