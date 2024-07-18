LA Angels draftees unsurprisingly dominate list of potential fast-track prospects
By Drew Koch
It seems doubtful that Los Angeles Angels GM Perry Minasian ever taps the brakes — he's more of a pedal to the metal-type baseball executive. The Angels' draft process over the years has been one of impatience. LA is known for rapidly accelerating the development of their young prospects and getting them to The Show in short order.
But after losing Shohei Ohtani and being all but out of contention both this season and likely 2025, there was a glimmer of hope among some of the Angels' fanbase that perhaps the organization would look to slow down a bit and allow their top young talent more time to develop.
But according to MLB Draft expert Jim Callis, the Angels selected two players during the 2024 MLB Draft who could be on fast-tracked to the majors. Callis cites LA's first-round pick Christian Moore and second-rounder Chris Cortez as two of the top players from this year's draft who can expect an expedited journey to the big leagues.
How long before Christian Moore and Chris Cortez join the Angels active roster?
Callis notes that Anaheim has been the destination for the quickest ascent to the majors over the past three drafts. Chase Silseth, Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel were the first players from their respective draft classes to make their big league debut. Will Moore or Cortez follow suit?
When it comes to Moore, it seems quite likely. The University of Tennesse alum is known for his bat. He led all Division-I players in hits and total bases last season, and it just so happens that he plays a position that could become vacant rather soon. With Luis Rengifo being discussed as a possible trade candidate and Brandon Drury's contract up after the season, second base could be Moore's for the taking next spring.
And who couldn't use a talented reliever? Cortez was the first relief pitcher taken. For those Angels fans who don't know the typical process, it's rare to draft a reliever so early. Teams usually take the potential upside of a starting pitcher, and should be fail to excel in that role, clubs can always shift said player to the bullpen. But that's not the route the Halos took with Cortez.
While Cortez's stuff is quite good and his numbers solid, it's a bit odd to reach for a true relief pitcher in Round 2 of the draft. Cortez ranked 85th on MLB Pipeline's list of draft eligible prospects, but was taken with the 45th overall selection.
This is par for the course for Minasian and the Angels' front office. While it's always intriguing to inject new blood into the farm system, perhaps a little less urgency would yield better results. Let's face it, the Angels haven't been the postseason since 2014, and that's definitely not going to change soon.