The best Angels player to wear number 49
22 players have worn number 49 in Los Angeles Angels franchise history. Chris Devenski, a relief pitcher who signed a minor league deal with the Halos this offseason, is wearing the number in Spring Training. Devenski is unlikely to crack the Opening Day bullpen but has tons of MLB experience and I can definitely see him getting the call at some point in the season if he remains in the organization and pitches well in the minors. He'll try to become the third player to wear number 49.
The most recent Angel to wear the number in a regular season game was Kyle Barraclough who allowed three runs in eight appearances in nine innings pitched last season. Julio Teheran wore number 49 during his disastrous season with the Halos. Chris Bootcheck was the longest-tenured Angel to wear the number.
There wasn't so much talent to choose from out of the 22 options, but one did stick out.
Ernesto Frieri is the best player to wear number 49 in Angels history
Ernesto Frieri was acquired in May of 2012 in a deal that sent Alexi Amarista to San Diego. Frieri was dominant from the moment he stepped foot on a big league mound posting a 2.33 ERA in 105 appearances as a Padre, so getting him for a player who never ended up being more than just a decent utility infielder is good work by the Angels.
Frieri was plugged into the role as the Angels closer soon after arriving, and had a 2.32 ERA in 56 appearances and 54.1 innings pitched. He struck out 13.3 batters per nine while limiting opponents to a startling 4.3 H/9. He converted 23 of his 26 save opportunities and even added on six holds.
Frieri's next season saw him in the closer role the entire campaign and he responded by converting 37 saves in 41 opportunities. The ERA was higher as it sat at 3.80, but Frieri was nails when he needed to be.
Frieri's tenure was cut short as he was traded in 2014 to the Pirates in the deal that sent Jason Grilli to Anaheim. Frieri was traded because of his struggles, and the Angels acquired a different struggling closer. Grilli did pitch better for the Angels than Frieri did for the Pirates so I guess that's good.
Overall, Frieri's stay with the Halos was not long at all but he had two really solid seasons. His 71 saves rank tied for fourth on the Angels all-time list and he's eighth in games finished.