2 Angels players we're glad are gone, 1 we wish stayed with the team
Roster turnover might not be what fans want to see every year, but it was needed for this Los Angeles Angels team. Of course Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are still here, but the Angels needed to surround them with better players. They did that.
The Angels roster is improved, but not perfect. There're some holes on this roster still, that maybe one of the players who left could've helped fill.
Almost every LA Angels fan is happy Kurt Suzuki retired
Kurt Suzuki was signed by the Angels heading into the 2021 season to be the backup catcher. He didn't hit much at all, slashing .224/.294/.342 with six home runs and 16 RBI in 72 games. The catcher spot felt fine even with Suzuki not doing much of anything because Max Stassi swung the bat at a league-average level while being a rock defensively.
Despite his poor showing offensively, the Angels brought Suzuki back for the 2022 season to serve that same backup catcher role. He ended up performing at a lower level offensively, slashing .180/.266/.295 with four home runs and 15 RBI in 51 games.
Suzuki had an OPS+ of 60 and was a complete non-factor offensively. The difference between this past season and the 2021 campaign, was the performance of Max Stassi. The Angels weren't hurt as much by Suzuki's inability to hit because Stassi was good. This past season Stassi was atrocious offensively, and the result of that had the Angels with one of the worst offensive catching tandems in baseball.
The Angels now have Logan O'Hoppe who will (hopefully) make the Opening Day roster to provide more of a punch offensively. Even if O'Hoppe doesn't make the roster, Matt Thaiss will almost certainly do more than Suzuki did. Really nice career, but it didn't work out in his two years with the Halos.