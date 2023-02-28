2 Angels players we're glad are gone, 1 we wish stayed with the team
Michael Lorenzen will be better in 2023 than whoever the Angels sixth starter is
The Angels have an open competition for their sixth starter spot. It could go to someone who will already make the team like Jaime Barria. It could go to the pitcher with more experience like Griffin Canning. It could go to someone with a ton of potential like Chase Silseth. It could even go to someone who's out of options like Tucker Davidson.
Every single one of those options has flaws. Neither of them in my eyes is an ideal sixth starter. For what the Angels want to do, Michael Lorenzen would've made a ton of sense.
Lorenzen has extensive experience both as a reliever and as a starter and he did show some promise when he pitched for the Angels last season.
$8.5 million is a bit much for a guy who wasn't going to be promised a full-time starting role so I get the Angels letting him go, but Angels fans will miss him when they see the sixth starter spot be somewhat of an issue for them.
Lorenzen isn't anything special, but you don't need six special starters. He's (mostly) consistent which is really all you want out of a sixth starter. Give the team a chance, you don't have to be perfect. Save that for Shohei.