2 Angels players we're glad are gone, 1 we wish stayed with the team
Angels fans won't miss Matt Duffy getting consistent starts
The Angels roster was so poorly constructed last season to the point where Matt Duffy was the cleanup hitter on Opening Day. Yes, the same Matt Duffy who the Angels signed to a one-year $1.5 million dollar deal that offseason. They had a $1.5 million dollar player who signed less than a month before Opening Day hitting cleanup.
He didn't last long in that spot, but Duffy was getting consistent starts whether they came at first, second, or third base. He spent a lot of time on the Injured List which is why he only played in 77 games, but Duffy was getting a ton of starts to start and end the season.
Injuries obviously played a role in that as players like Anthony Rendon, David Fletcher, and Jared Walsh all missed substantial time, but the Angels simply needed more out of their depth. That's why they brought in Gio Urshela and Brandon Drury.
Urshela and Drury will be massive upgrades over Duffy in terms of infield depth. If there're injuries, the Angels have capable players to fill in.
Duffy slashed .250/.308/.311 with 2 home runs and 16 RBI. He gave the Halos practically nothing in his 247 plate appearances offensively. After watching Urshela and Drury play, Angels fans will not miss the "depth" Duffy provided.