Angels have an opportunity to right a wrong by signing Seth Lugo in free agency
After passing on Seth Lugo last offseason, the Angels can now sign him to help their rotation.
One strength the Los Angeles Angels had last offseason, or at least that they thought they had, was their starting rotation. Shohei Ohtani was in the AL Cy Young conversation while Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers, and Jose Suarez were young arms that showed a ton of promise down the stretch.
As promising as the rotation was, it lacked depth. Especially for a staff that needed six starters. With that in mind, the team signed Tyler Anderson early on in the offseason. Even with Anderson, many felt the Angels needed one more arm with uncertainty surrounding guys like Griffin Canning, Tucker Davidson, Jaime Barria, and Chase Silseth.
Angels fans remain frustrated with the team watching Nathan Eovaldi walk to Texas, but Seth Lugo is another pitcher the team was linked to multiple times last offseason. Lugo was primarily a reliever with the Mets but he was looking to start in 2023. The San Diego Padres gave him that chance and wound up getting a great year out of him. With Lugo now declining his player option, he's set to hit free agency. The Angels can right the wrong by signing him this offseason.
The LA Angels should look to add Seth Lugo this offseason in free agency
I have no shame in saying I did not want the Angels to bring Lugo in as a full-time starter. The team needed starting pitching but Lugo was completely unproven in that role. He had been great in relief, but his numbers as a starter when given a chance with the Mets were subpar at best.
I was very clearly proven wrong by my disinterest as Lugo wound up having an excellent year in what was otherwise a very disappointing year for the San Diego Padres. The 33-year-old wound up posting a 3.57 ERA in 26 starts and 146.1 innings of work. He had a 3.83 FIP and walked just 2.2 batters per nine.
Last offseason the Angels clearly needed one more starter in addition to Tyler Anderson, like a Seth Lugo, but they stopped short. This offseason the rotation definitely needs more help, but there's concern that the team will rely on someone like Chase Silseth to play a huge role.
Lugo can slot in nicely as a reliable mid-rotation arm. He's not an ace, but with uncertainty everytime guys like Sandoval and Detmers pitch, it'd be nice having a pitcher who can keep you in a game just about every time out. Lugo allowed more than three runs just five times in his 26 starts. That's the kind of consistency the Angels need and lack.