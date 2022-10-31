LA Angels infielder signs with division rival
Los Angeles Angels utility infielder Tyler Wade has signed a minor league deal with the division rival Oakland Athletics.
The 27 year old was traded to the Angels in the 2021 offseason after being left off of the Yankees 40 man roster. Los Angeles gave up a player to be named later or cash in the deal.
Wade was designated for assignment and ended up getting traded back to the Yankees for another player to be named later.
Tyler Wade signing in Oakland isn't a huge deal as the Angels wouldn't have brought him back anyway.
In 67 games as an Angel, Wade slashed .218/.272/.272 with one home run and eight RBI. Wade was brought in to be a speedster who could play a couple of positions as well. He did steal eight bases in his three months as an Angel but was caught five times, so he wasn't particularly affective.
The Angels were forced to start Wade, a below average hitter, for months because of the injuries they dealt with mainly to Anthony Rendon and David Fletcher.
Wade was always a below average hitter but struggled immensely at the plate as an Angel as he had just six extra base hits in 147 at bats and he had a 56 OPS+.
Wade also struggled in the field as he was in the 21st percentile in outs above average according to baseball savant.
The journeyman is signing in Oakland to try and crack their Opening Day roster in some capacity. With the Angels already rostering guys like David Fletcher, Anthony Rendon, Luis Rengifo, and Livan Soto who would be ahead of him on the depth chart, Wade's path to playing time wasn't clear in Los Angeles.