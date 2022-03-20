LA Angels ink underwhelming free agent infielder to cheap deal
The LA Angels have signed infielder Matt Duffy to a one-year deal with the club.
MLB Insider Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that the deal was for $1.5 million.
That's about all Duffy was worth this offseason. Unfortunately, Duffy hasn't had the best career offensively. It's nice to have a utility guy that can play three positions (third base, second base, and shortstop), but he provides very little on offense. Duffy is a career .283/.341/.380 (.721 OPS) hitter with a 98 OPS+ and his season last year wasn't much better.
Matt Duffy has mostly been a third baseman in his career, but will likely be up the middle for the LA Angels.
Matt Duffy has played almost 400 more games at third base than any other position in his career, but the LA Angels will likely not play him there. They already have Anthony Rendon at the position. Joe Maddon recently spilled that he may have him play second and actually move David Fletcher to short.
Second base is Duffy's second-best position, and he recorded two defensive runs saved last year at second base. After all, it would not be in anyone's best interest to have Duffy at short at all, as he's recorded -4 defensive runs saved in his career at shortstop.
The Halos will go into the season with a middle infield of David Fletcher at whichever spot, and a platoon of Andrew Velazquez, Matt Duffy, and Tyler Wade at the other position as it stands right now. Fletcher's defense is great, so having him man either second base or shortstop isn't bad. There will certainly be a weakness at the other spot, however. It will be the only hole in the entire lineup.