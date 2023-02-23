3 moves Angels fans can be jealous their AL West rivals made
2) LA Angels fans should be jealous of the Mariners trading for Teoscar Hernandez
The Mariners made a trade acquiring Teoscar Hernandez from the Blue Jays. They sent a reliever and a prospect to land a legitimate middle of the order bat in Hernandez.
The Angels came into this offseason with a need in the corner outfield and fill it with the Hunter Renfroe trade. While Renfroe was a great pickup, Hernandez is a scarier hitter.
He had a bit of a down year as he battled injury for a decent portion of the season, but was an elite hitter the season prior.
In 2021 Hernandez slashed .296/.346/.524 with 32 home runs and 116 RBI. He had a 131 OPS+, was an all-star, a Silver Slugger winner, and finished 19th in the AL MVP balloting. This was Hernandez's second straight silver slugger award.
Hernandez had an .870 OPS in 2021, 54 points higher than Renfroe's highest OPS mark in a full season. Renfroe is a great power hitter, Hernandez hits for the same power while tacking on more singles and doubles. He'd thrive hitting fourth or fifth in this Angels order, just like Renfroe will.