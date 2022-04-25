LA Angels: Jo Adell absolutely destroys haters with second grand slam of young career
Jo Adell has now played just 87 Big League games for the LA Angels, and he already now has two grand slams. He went yard with the bases loaded in the first inning on Sunday to smoke his second in his young career to put the Halos up 6-0.
This was an important moment for Adell, as he has oddly become a bit of a polarizing player in his young Major League career. The former top ten pick has been called a "bust" by many, despite showing improvement in each trip he's made to the Big Leagues.
He flashed his power once again on Sunday, hitting his third bomb of the year. Three home runs in 14 games is surely impressive. He's slugging .490 this season after posting a .408 slugging percentage in 2020.
His OPS was .703 in '20 and .750 this year. He's not getting on-base as much as desired, but he's certainly improving as a player. His 119 OPS+ is a career-high, and 29 points higher than his previous career-high.
Jo Adell's grand slam was the biggest highlight of the game for the LA Angels in their Sunday series finale.
Jo Adell put the LA Angels up six before they eventually blew that first inning lead. The Halos ended up winning the contest 7-6, and clearly would not have won the game without Adell's early heroics. Adell also didn't strike out on Sunday against the O's, and that's something the fans want to see as well.
Arguably Adell's biggest flaw is his high-strikeout percentage, and it's at a career-high right now (42%). If he can work to cut down on things there, he'll be a much better overall hitter. He already is a much better hitter this year, and he hasn't even tapped into that potential that he showed in Salt Lake. The Halos are far better than they were last year, and much of it is due to the Angels getting more out of Adell than what they had in the past.