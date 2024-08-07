LA Angels Minor League Update: 2 unranked names earn Player of the Month honors
By PJ Potter
The LA Angels, somehow, still have a few bright spots from the 2024 season. The organization has seen several players in the minor leagues succeed at each level, and the Halo's prospects shined exceptionally in July.
No, it wasn't Caden Dana in the spotlight this time, though he has electrified his way to becoming the team's top prospect this year.
The Angels found out on Tuesday that two of their farmhands were named Player of the Month in July, which feels like a pleasant surprise with how poorly rated the team's farm system is almost annually.
But Angels fans will take any positive recognition they can get. Gustavo Campero earned the nod in the Southern League for Double-A Rocket City, while Chad Stevens' hot streak with High-A Tri-City was tops in the Northwest League.
Prospect Chad Stevens climbs ladder in LA Angels' system
Stevens was released by the Houston Astros this past May, but was signed by the Angels three weeks later. The 25-year-old infielder has competed at three different levels in 2024, going from Rookie Ball to High-A to Double-A.
Thanks to his fantastic July with the Tri-City Dust Devils (High-A), Stevens was promoted to Double-A Rocket City on July 29.
With Tri-City, Stevens batted .371 (33-for-89) with 10 multi-games before getting promoted, including a four-hit effort on July 14. He carried a 14-game hitting streak as well and produced five home runs with 16 RBI. Stevens had just three home runs and 20 RBI heading into July.
Overall, Stevens is a .268 hitter in 2024 alongside 33 runs scored, 23 walks and 21 doubles.
Angels prospect Gustavo Campero dominates Double-A
Look out for Gustavo Campero in July. He was the Northwest League Player of the Month last summer, and is once again dominating at the plate in the same month just one year later.
The 26-year-old catcher foreshadowed a strong July after slashing .304/.409/.506 just one month prior. In July, Campero slammed four home runs, 13 RBI, eight doubles and two triples. For the month, he was a .333 hitter (26-for-78) with 11 walks.
He began the month with a 12-game hitting streak, including one four-hit brigade and one three-hit production.
Campero is hitting .282 in 88 contests with the Trash Pandas alongside 13 homers, 43 RBI and 29 stolen bases.
Stevens and Campero are the first Angels to be named Player of the Month this season across all leagues.