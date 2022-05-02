Did the LA Angels miserably fail in the Dillon Peters trade?
After Dillon Peters ended up not cracking the LA Angels' Big League roster last season, he eventually wound up being traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates over the summer. Peters was acquired by the Pirates for cash considerations. Peters unfortunately had a poor career for the Halos.
Peters began his career playing for Miami for two seasons, and then played for the Halos for two seasons. He had a 5.62 ERA in 18 games (13 starts), and posted just an 83 ERA+ with a 6.46 FIP for the Halos. Since then, however, he's looked great. Starting six games to end the year with the Pirates in 2021, he recorded a 3.71 ERA with a 3.66 FIP.
In 2022, he's gotten off to an even better start as both a starter AND reliever. In fact, the start he's gotten off to is rather...perfect? In six games (one start), Peters has not given up a single run (all stats are as of April 29th). He's pitched 12.1 innings, yet still has allowed just one total hit on the year. His 0.486 WHIP is incredible, and one the Angels could be using right now.
The LA Angels currently regret the Dillon Peters trade.
Dillon Peters looks like a far better pitcher since the LA Angels gave up on him, and they didn't get much in return for him.
It's unclear just how far those cash considerations went, but considering the Angels came into the season spending $169,413,094 (almost $11 million less than last year), they certainly haven't been big spenders since Peters was traded.
Of course, it's early, but it has been impressive in what Peters has been able to do as both a starter and reliever. In the two years since being traded by the Angels, he's pitched in 12 games (seven starts) and recorded a 2.54 ERA, 164 ERA+, and 1.077 WHIP. With the Angels' bullpen struggling to start the year, his services would certainly be more than appreciated so far this season for the Halos.