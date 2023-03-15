3 biggest winners of Angels Spring Training so far
3. LA Angels OF Mickey Moniak has become the clear fifth outfielder
Mickey Moniak has been clumped with Jo Adell as a guy who was a high draft pick but has not met expectations whatsoever in the big leagues. He hasn't had as much run as Adell, but Moniak, due to injuries and underwhelming offensive performance, hasn't been a great big leaguer.
He never had much of a chance to make the Opening Day roster because it just wouldn't make sense. The Angels have a set outfield with Taylor Ward in left, Mike Trout in center, and Hunter Renfroe in right. That will be the alignment virtually every day barring injury. This leaves very little time for the fourth outfielder to play which would really be a disservice to someone like Moniak who'd benefit much more from playing every day in AAA.
While Moniak (hopefully) won't be on the Opening Day roster, he does still have something to play for. If there was an injury to an outfielder, the Angels would need to call someone up. Brett Phillips will never play every day. Moniak and Adell are the two likely candidates for that promotion. Moniak has outperformed Adell greatly and has been one of the best hitters on the team.
Moniak has 12 hits in his 30 at-bats. Those 12 hits lead the team. He's homered, hit three doubles, stolen two bases, and struck out just four times all while playing really well defensively in all three outfield positions. He's really impressed.