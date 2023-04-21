3 options for the Angels at catcher if Logan O'Hoppe heads to the IL
The Los Angeles Angels might have been dealt a brutal blow after Logan O'Hoppe left yesterday's game early due to injury. O'Hoppe hurt his shoulder on a swing, and Angels fans saw the last thing they wanted to see. They saw their young catcher in tears leaving the field.
I don't have a diagnosis, but I do know that it didn't look pretty. There's a very good chance O'Hoppe will have to miss some time just based on his reaction. He hurt the same shoulder on a swing earlier this week in Boston but stayed in the game.
If O'Hoppe does have to miss time, that puts the Angels in a rough spot. They're already without Max Stassi who is also on the Injured List. This forces the Angels to dig deep into their depth at a position that is pretty thin in the organization. Here're three options the Halos can look at to start.
1) LA Angels catcher Matt Thaiss is the presumed starter
If O'Hoppe has to miss time, Matt Thaiss would be my guess as the guy to take over a bulk of the starts behind the plate. The only reason I am saying this is because he's the current backup.
Thaiss made the Opening Day roster out of Spring Training despite ending it in a massive slump, primarily because he was out of options. With Stassi on the IL, this was fine for me to give Thaiss one more shot to show he belongs on this team. He's done nothing to earn that spot from the moment this season started.
Thaiss is hitless in 12 at-bats to begin this season. He's drawn two walks and been hit by two pitches, but he hasn't hit this season and hasn't hit in his MLB career. This combined with his subpar defense behind the plate makes him an uninspiring option to say the least.
Hopefully Thaiss can prove me wrong if he does play a lot. I just don't see that happening at this point.