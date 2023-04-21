3 options for the Angels at catcher if Logan O'Hoppe heads to the IL
3. It's too early for LA Angels catcher Edgar Quero to come up
The Angels made a surprising decision to promote Zach Neto with his inexperience. Neto had played in just 37 games at AA Rocket City with 149 official at-bats at that level. Plenty of Angels fans felt it was too early for Neto, even with how well he was playing.
Imagine the Angels promoting an even less experienced player at a more difficult position? That'd be the case if they promoted Edgar Quero from AA right now.
The 20-year-old has played in nine games for AA Rocket City and has 33 official at-bats. Neto played in 37 games, Quero has 33 at-bats. Quite the difference.
Quero is an extremely impressive prospect and one Angels fans should keep an eye on. Once O'Hoppe and Neto graduate the prospect ranks, Quero will be the number one prospect in the organization. He's extremely talented and has a bright future. It's just too early.
Quero is far from polished defensively and who knows if he can hit MLB pitching. He's played very well in AA so far, but pitchers haven't had the chance to adjust to him. He's played nine games!
I know Angels fans will be clamoring for him if O'Hoppe goes down for a while, but just stick with Thaiss and Wallach or make a trade. Do not call someone up who has played nine games at AA. Please.