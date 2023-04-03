3 Angels overreactions from Opening Day weekend
LA Angels overreaction #3: The Angels are the clear second-best team in the AL West
Everybody knows the AL West is Houston's division until proven otherwise. The Astros are the defending champions and have won two World Series titles since 2017. They make the ALCS every year and have just been the best team in baseball for more than a half-decade now.
Even with Jose Altuve and Lance McCullers Jr. on the sidelines and Justin Verlander in New York, they're still loaded.
Now that that's out of the way, second place should be the goal. Passing Houston would be extraordinary, but it's almost impossible to predict. Second place is very possible.
The Mariners have gotten off to a rough start this season, losing three of four at home against the Guardians. While that's great news for an Angels team that will be competing with them, the Mariners have won 90 games in each of the last two seasons and even won a round in the postseason last season. They've only gotten better after adding Teoscar Hernandez and Kolten Wong in the offseason while also getting Luis Castillo in their rotation for a full season.
The Angels, Mariners, and Rangers (who just swept the Phillies) should all be battling for that second spot for most of the year. You can make an argument for just about any of these teams to be second in the west, I don't think there's a clear favorite.