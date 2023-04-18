3 Angels players who could take David Fletcher’s 40-man roster spot
The Los Angeles Angels made a surprising move calling Zach Neto up to take David Fletcher's spot on the active roster. Neto had just 44 games of experience in professional baseball before getting the call and despite poor numbers, he's looked pretty good at the plate.
Fletcher was at one point a fan favorite and a fixture in the Angels lineup but he's struggled mightily since the 2020 season and had no spot with Neto up. The one thing Fletcher had going for him was his glove, and with Neto here, his glove isn't needed.
It was initially reported that Fletcher was being sent down which made sense since he had an option left, but the Angels have taken him off of the 40-man roster entirely. This means Fletcher cleared waivers as nobody wanted to pick up the remaining salary on his contract. This also means the Angels have a spot on their 40-man roster. Here are three players who I could see taking it.
1) Austin Warren could be added to the 40-man roster
Austin Warren was really good in his MLB action during the 2021 campaign but took a big step back last season. This caused him to be DFA'd this offseason, and go unclaimed through waivers. Warren is still in the organization but is no longer on the 40-man roster.
Warren pitched well in Spring Training, allowing just two runs in 8.2 innings pitched. He was in competition for the last bullpen spot for much of the spring before eventually being sent to AAA.
In Salt Lake Warren's success has continued, as he's pitched six scoreless innings in his four appearances. He's allowed four hits while walking three and striking out seven.
With the bullpen troubles the Angels have had, Warren could be a guy they look at to join the fold sooner than later.