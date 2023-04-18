3 Angels players who could take David Fletcher’s 40-man roster spot
2) LA Angels reliever Ben Joyce could be added to the 40-man roster
I think this is less likely, but a Ben Joyce addition can't be ruled out. I wouldn't recommend it, but if the Angels think he's their best option, they'll add him. They did it with Neto, there's no reason to believe they'd hold Joyce back.
The fireballing right-hander has made three appearances in AA and has shown the positives and negatives.
His first outing was not good, as he walked four batters and allowed five runs (one earned) in the crazy no-hitter thrown by the Trash Pandas. In his other two outings he's walked just one in two innings pitched with four strikeouts.
We all know the upside, we saw it in Spring Training. The raw stuff is some of the best in all of baseball and he's not even in the majors yet. The issue is command, and I'm not sure he's figured that part out quite yet.
With Ryan Tepera out, the Angels are lacking a high-leverage arm. If they choose, Ben Joyce could fill that spot.