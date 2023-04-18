3 Angels players who could take David Fletcher’s 40-man roster spot
3) LA Angels catcher Chad Wallach could be added to the 40-man roster
Matt Thaiss had an absolutely abysmal time of it behind the plate in Boston committing two catchers interferences in the same inning which ended up costing the Angels that game. Not only has Thaiss looked uncomfortable behind the plate, he's hitless in his 11 at-bats this season and a career .196 hitter at the MLB level.
I've written about wanting Thaiss to be DFA'd already, and the guy who could take his spot is not currently on the 40-man roster.
While Wallach hasn't hit much at the MLB level in his career, he's a legitimate catcher and a fine option as Logan O'Hoppe's backup. It's not like the Angels have ever gotten much of anything from Thaiss offensively anyway.
Wallach has also swung the bat well in the minors this season, slashing .361/.442/.556 with two home runs and eight RBI in 11 games. I wouldn't expect that to carry over, but again, he's a really solid defender. He's their best option until Max Stassi returns.
I think a Wallach addition is pretty unlikely unless the Angels decide to DFA Thaiss or Jake Lamb since they'd have a five-man bench if he was added, but it shouldn't be ruled out either.