3 players who need a stronger series against the Mariners
2) LA Angels 3B Anthony Rendon needs a stronger series against the Mariners
Like Renfroe, Rendon had a memorable moment, albeit one that Angels fans will want to forget. Rendon's altercation thankfully didn't result in a suspension, at least not yet, but the Angels third baseman did also hurt his knee in the second game of the series running into the tarp chasing a foul pop-up.
Rendon was okay, but was pulled from the game early with the Angels holding a massive lead and sat the following day. The Angels said it was a pre-planned day off for Rendon which makes sense due to his injury history, but that same injury history is why it was a bit concerning to not see him starting the series finale.
Assuming he is okay, Rendon will be in the lineup for the opener and presumably all three games of this Mariners series. Assuming he plays, the Angels will need him to be better than he was in Oakland.
Rendon hit cleanup in each of the first two games of the series in Oakland and went hitless in six at-bats. He did draw a walk and also hit a sacrifice fly, both of which are good. Rendon, however, needs to be better than he was.
In the first game of the series, he had two at-bats with two baserunners on. The Athletics opted to intentionally walk Ohtani to face Rendon the second time. He went hitless in those at-bats and the Angels lost 2-1. It's certainly not only Rendon's fault that they lost that game, but he needs to come through with clutch hits so teams actually pitch to Trout and Ohtani.