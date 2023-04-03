3 players who need a stronger series against the Mariners
3) LA Angels RP Aaron Loup needs a stronger series against the Mariners
Aaron Loup's first outing of the season was disastrous. The first batter he faced, the light-hitting Estuery Ruiz, singled to right. The following batter, another light-hitting Athletic who also just so happened to be left-handed, hit an RBI double to tie the game. Loup entered in a 1-0 lead and once Ryan Tepera gave up the go-ahead single to score Loup's runner, the Angels were down 2-1.
Just like Rendon, Loup is not the only reason the Angels lost that opener. He was, however, used in a critical situation and came up short. He recorded just one out and gave up the lead.
I don't know if Loup is still Phil Nevin's number one choice as the primary left-hander out of the bullpen, but assuming he is, he needs to be better.
Fortunately, the Mariners top hitters are mostly right-handed so Loup theoretically wouldn't be counted on as much in the highest-leverage spot, but if the Angels need someone to get Kolten Wong, Jarred Kelenic, or Tommy La Stella out, Loup could easily be the guy they turn to.
Loup having a productive series in Seattle would obviously help the Angels tremendously in the win-column, but will also help solidify Nevin's choice in having him as the primary lefty over guys like Matt Moore and Jose Quijada.
Getting good production from Loup and the rest of the Angels bullpen would provide a real confidence boost for not only the Angels but also Angels fans.