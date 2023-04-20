A Madison Bumgarner addition would not help this Angels rotation
The Arizona Diamondbacks shocked the baseball world this morning as they Designated Madison Bumgarner for Assignment. This ends the southpaw's rocky tenure in Arizona. While the Los Angeles Angels could use some rotation help, Bumgarner is certainly not the answer.
Madison Bumgarner is not the answer for the LA Angels even with the uncertainty in the back of the rotation
The Angels rotation has underperformed to begin the year. Outside of Shohei Ohtani and Patrick Sandoval, everyone has been a question mark. Reid Detmers and Tyler Anderson have had shaky outings, while Jose Suarez really shouldn't be in the rotation at all at this point. Griffin Canning has looked solid, but he's just coming back.
In theory, bringing a veteran like Bumgarner just to try it out and see if a change of scenery can do anything would be smart, but in this particular case it shouldn't and I can almost guarantee you won't happen.
Bumgarner has to pass waivers first, but with $34 million on his contract for the next two years, nobody is going to claim him. This means he'll be free to sign with all 30 teams. Unless Bumgarner wants to take a minor league deal and pitch in Salt Lake (he won't), this shouldn't happen.
After Bumgarner had an unbelievable career for the Giants and established himself as not only an ace but one of the best postseason pitchers we've ever seen, the left-hander signed a five-year deal worth $85 million to join the division rival Diamondbacks. Bumgarner was already in decline toward the end of his Giants tenure, but nobody could've predicted it'd be this bad.
He went 15-32 with an ERA of 5.23 in 69 starts as a Diamondback. His strikeout numbers went down from 8.7 in his career as a Giant to 6.9 in Arizona. His stuff has taken a massive dip. He appears to have nothing left.
This season he's made four starts for the Diamondbacks and is 0-4 with a 10.26 ERA. He's allowed 20 runs (19 earned) in 16.2 innings pitched. He has 15 walks to just 10 strikeouts. Ugly, ugly stat line.
The Diamondbacks are a team trying to get back to the postseason this year and are off to an 11-8 start. They owe him a ton of money and figured he'd cost them more than he'd help. Them DFA'ing him should tell you all you need to know.
Perry, I don't think you'll do it, but please don't even consider bringing Mad-Bum to Anaheim. Great pitcher back in the day, a historic postseason arm, but he's done.