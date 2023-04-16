Andrew Wantz makes quick return with Ryan Tepera headed to the IL
The Los Angeles Angels made an expected roster move this morning, placing Ryan Tepera on the 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation. Tepera seemed to hurt it on the final pitch he threw, and will now be out for a good amount of time.
Tepera has not pitched well in the early going, as he's allowed seven runs (five earned) in four innings pitched. He's allowed ten hits in those four innings of work, which is obviously far too many. While he hadn't been pitching well, he was still being used in high leverage spots so this is a loss of some sort.
The corresponding move for Tepera going on the IL is Andrew Wantz returning to the Angels.
The Angels sent Andrew Wantz down when Griffin Canning returned from the Injured List. This wasn't because of anything Wantz did, it was more about the roster construction. The Angels only had three other optional arms in Jimmy Herget, Patrick Sandoval, and Reid Detmers. Neither of the three were going to go down, so Wantz was the odd man out.
As frustrating as it was to see the Angels send down one of their best relievers, these things tend to work themselves out and Wantz is now back with the big club.
He provides the Angels with the ability to pitch multiple innings in just about any situation. He had a good year last season, pitched well in Spring Training, and had five scoreless innings in his three appearances with just one hit and one unearned run allowed.
Wantz never deserved to go down, and now he's back. He should be here the entire season barring an injury or undisputed collapse.