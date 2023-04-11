Angels get discouraging update on Chris Rodriguez
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Chris Rodriguez began the 2023 season on the Injured List as he continued to come back from shoulder surgery which knocked him out for the entire 2022 campaign.
As he continues to attempt to return, Rodriguez has suffered a setback, after experiencing shoulder soreness. This is obviously not good to see.
Fortunately Rodriguez is still able to pitch bullpens and play catch, but not throwing to live hitters without a timetable for doing so is obviously a big blow. This is just the latest of many setbacks for him.
Rodriguez has a ton of talent but has simply not pitched since debuting back in 2016. He's made 32 minor league appearances (29 starts) and 15 MLB appearances (2 starts) in his professional career. He's totaled 127.2 innings in his career due to a variety of injuries.
Despite not throwing a professional pitch since 2021, I was excited to see what Rodriguez could do with the Angels this season. He has really good stuff and could work both as a starter and a reliever.
With all of the bullpen issues the Angels have had to begin the season, it would've been nice to have a fireballer like him in the back end. His fastball and curveball are both excellent pitches that could work really well as a reliever.
Hopefully Rodriguez can get back to facing hitters and get into some minor league games soon, because this Angels team could really use him at some point this season.