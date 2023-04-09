Big bats help wipe away disappointing home debut from Tyler Anderson
It's safe to say that Tyler Anderson's home debut for the Los Angeles Angels didn't go as planned. He allowed five runs on seven hits to go along with two walks and four strikeouts in just 4.2 innings of work. The Angels needed to turn to Jaime Barria to get a key out with two men on in the fifth just to keep the Halos in the game.
Fortunately for Anderson, his rough start won't be what fans remember from this game. Anderson departed trailing 5-3, and the Angels outscored Toronto 6-0 the rest of the way to win 9-5.
Big bats help distract fans from ugly Tyler Anderson LA Angels home debut
Anderson allowed home runs to Bo Bichette, Matt Chapman, and George Springer in his 4.2 innings of work. He's given up three home runs in his first 10.2 innings pitched as an Angel after giving up just 14 home runs in 178.2 innings pitched last season. Not great.
While Anderson didn't pitch great, the bats certainly showed up. After being put in a 4-0 hole, the offense responded by outscoring a great Toronto team 9-1 the rest of the way.
Anthony Rendon came back from his suspension and came up with two hits in four at-bats including an RBI groundout. Luis Rengifo hit his first home run of the year. Hunter Renfroe broke out of his season-long slump with two extra-base hits including a mammoth home run. Oh, and Mike Trout homered again.
Seven of the nine starters (excluding Jake Lamb and Matt Thaiss) recorded hits, and eight of the nine (excluding Lamb) scored runs. This is the kind of team effort Angels fans want to see from what should be a very deep lineup.
The only players with hits in Friday's defeat were Trout and Ohtani. It felt like everyone chipped in with this win. That's how the Angels will win games. The stars need to perform, no doubt, but the Hunter Renfroe's and Luis Rengifo's of the world need to show up, and they did last night.
The Angels have the opportunity to win another series, this time at home, against a great opponent.