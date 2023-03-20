Could Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout happen after all?
Shohei Ohtani has been the talk of the World Baseball Classic with his performance. He's had highlight moments at the plate and has even thrown the hardest pitch in his professional career! It's been awesome watching him on the big stage.
The same can be said for Mike Trout who after a slow start has been one of the best players on Team USA. Trea Turner has been getting the headlines, and deservingly so, but Trout has been awesome in his own right.
Ohtani and Team Japan would face Mike Trout and Team USA in the WBC finals if Japan beats Patrick Sandoval and Team Mexico today. While Ohtani won't start, it's possible we could maybe see him face Mike Trout after all.
Shohei Ohtani won't start, but he could face Angels teammate Mike Trout in WBC finals out of the bullpen
It's unlikely, as Team Japan manager Hideki Kuriyama said, but he did not rule it out. "Well it's not a zero."
The idea of Ohtani pitching out of the bullpen was brought up before the WBC, but it hasn't happened yet. If there's a situation that Kuriyama feels he needs Ohtani for and Ohtani is feeling up to it, it sounds like it's a possibility. This could even see Ohtani face Mike Trout for the first (and hopefully only) time.
Angels fans should be conflicted. How awesome would it be to see Ohtani face Mike Trout or come in for a save? But how awful would it be if something happened with this guy pitching in a role he's unaccustomed to?
Either way, we'll see an Angel win the first of hopefully two championships this season on Tuesday.