Angels continue to add bullpen depth with Evan Marshall MiLB deal
A key theme for the Los Angeles Angels this offseason has been adding depth. This organization has been starved for depth for what feels like forever, and the Angels now finally appear to have it.
They have four legitimate candidates for the sixth starter spot in Tucker Davidson, Griffin Canning, Jaime Barria, and Chase Silseth. They have a plethora of relievers who are not on the 40-man roster who have looked excellent in spring and ready to contribute like Ben Joyce, Jacob Webb, and Jhonathan Diaz to name a few.
The Angels have signed several players to minor league deals who have played very well this spring. Webb is one of them, but players like Taylor Jones, Jake Lamb and Kevin Padlo have had their moments too. The Angels have now added yet another player on a minor league deal.
Angels ink another reliever, Evan Marshall, on a minor league deal
Evan Marshall missed the entire 2022 season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery. This happened in November of 2021, so he should be close to healthy if he's not 100% right now.
Prior to the surgery, Marshall spent 2019-2021 with the White Sox. He was really effective for them in each of the first two years he was there posting a 2.48 ERA in 75 appearances, but his ERA ballooned to 5.60 in 2021.
Marshall is a guy the Angels are taking a flyer on. Giving him a minor league deal ensures that there's no risk, and if Marshall does anything for the Halos there's potential for some sort of reward. He's had good years in the past, it doesn't hurt. The Angels will have plenty of veterans like Webb, Chris Devenski, Cesar Valdez, and Jonathan Holder just to name a few in the minors ready to help out if the Angels need a reliever at some point.